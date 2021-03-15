FITEQ signs Memorandum of Understanding with Uzbekistan Ministry of Education

The International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uzbekistan Ministry of Education, with the parties to cooperate on bringing the sport to young people in Uzbekistan.

FITEQ President Gábor Borsányi, chairman Viktor Huszár and general secretary Marius Vizer Jr all attended a signing ceremony, along with Uzbekistan's Education Minister Sherzod Shermatov.

The ceremony followed a Teqball Roadshow visit in the nation's capital, Tashkent.

The MoU was presented to and also discussed with National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Uzbekistan President Rustam Shaabdurakhmonov.

"It is an honour to sign this partnership with the Uzbekistan Ministry of Education," Vizer said.

"We share many of the same values, particularly the desire to provide sporting opportunities for the next generation.

"As a youth-focused sport, we believe teqball can add real value to Uzbekistan, helping develop both grassroots and elite-level athletes.

"We’re grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the country’s future sporting vision and we cannot wait to discover the country’s hidden teqball stars!"

FITEQ's Teqball Roadshow has visited Uzbekistan ©FITEQ

The MoU aims to increase the accessibility teqball in schools, partly by fostering integration between schools and Uzbekistan's teqball clubs.

It will also see an Uzbekistan National Teqball Federation established and developed.

Uzbekistan NOC secretary general Oybek Kasimov and vice-president Kamilov Aziz Yakubjanovich also attended talks, as well as Deputy Minister of Sport Ravshan Sayfiddinovich Irmatov.

FITEQ recently reached the milestone of 100 National Federation members.

Teqball is due to make its debut as a medal sport at the Asian Beach Games in Sanya.