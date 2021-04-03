Hidalgo says Paris 2024 remains on track despite challenges of COVID-19

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has said organisers are on track with preparations for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, adding that the event has been viewed as significant in aiding recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hidalgo was asked by French radio station RMC about whether the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted construction projects for the Games.

France has had one of the highest totals of COVID-19 cases, leading to the Government having to introduce a series of measures to combat the crisis.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced earlier this week that the country would enter its third national lockdown, which will last for at least three weeks.

Hidalgo said that despite the impact of the pandemic, preparations remain on track for Paris 2024.

"We are on time for the construction of the Olympic Village and the infrastructure necessary to host the Games," Hidalgo told RMC.

"There are more than 10,000 jobs that will start, particularly in the construction sector, such as on Saint-Denis Island where the Olympic Village will be built.

"The Olympic and Paralympic Games will be the first big event global post-COVID.

"They will be a significant element of the economic recovery of Paris, the Ile de France and France."

Work has begun on the Paris 2024 Athletes' Village ©Getty Images

Hidalgo last month helped launch the major building phase for the Games, which will see work begin on 32 of the 60 proposed works.

This includes four areas that make up the Athletes' Village in the municipalities of Saint-Denis, Saint-Ouen and Ile-Saint-Denis.

Organisers announced amendments to the Games venue concept in November as part of efforts to make budget savings.

Changes included moving to temporary venues for the plans, as well as using one less football stadium.

The Games will be centred around the Seine-Saint-Denis region.

Hidalgo said the Games will deliver a strong legacy to the area.

"The objectives I had set for myself were to transform a territory that needed it, the Seine Saint-Denis, and give meaning to youth," Hidalgo said.

"These Games will also accelerate our ecological transition and there will also be sobriety and transparency.

"We are very concerned about the use of public money and we have put in place all the structures to come with our heads held high and happy."