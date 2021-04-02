Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet has said the Organising Committee is looking at different models for ticketing for the Olympic and Paralympic Games at a Senate meeting.

Estanguet appeared at the French Senate on Wednesday (March 31), alongside Nicolas Ferrand, the managing director of Solideo, the state-owned company in charge of the construction sites for Paris 2024.

Marie Barsacq, Paris 2024 director of impact and legacy, was also present at the meeting.

Estanguet was asked about the ticketing situation for the Games by senators, with the Paris 2024 President acknowledging that organisers were assessing measures taken for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Estanguet acknowledged a reduction in spectators would lower the cost of the multi-sport event, but the Organising Committee were assessing different models.

"It is too early for Paris 2024 to stop a model on the ticketing programme," Estanguet said, according to Agence France Presse.

"We started to watch, but what is interesting is that when we reduce the number of spectators, we reduce expenses related to security, catering and transport.

"We will move forward on different models, hoping to work on an enthusiastic ticketing hypothesis.

"There is a risk map on which we are working with our Audit Committee.

"Probably, as in Tokyo, we will move forward in the coming months and years on different models, depending on the context.

"For now, we have started with an occupancy rate of 85 per cent."

Paris 2024 says projects remain on track despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic ©Getty Images

Paris 2024 is counting on €1.1 billion (£941 million/$1.3 billion) in national sponsorship out of an overall budget of €3.9 billion (£3.3 billion/$5.4 billion).

Estanguet told senators the Organising Committee had secured 53 per cent of its goal by the end of 2020.

The Paris 2024 President said it was targeting having to achieve two thirds of its revenue target by the end of this year.

Ferrand reportedly confirmed that 32 out of 62 projects to be delivered by the Games will be launched by the end of 2021.

Paris 2024 have said this will provide work for 9,000 people.

Laurent Lafon, the President of the Committee on Culture, Education and Communication, confirmed at the end of the hearing that an information centre for the Games will be created.