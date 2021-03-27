Club Paris 2024 is offering 100 spots in the public marathon being held alongside the Paris 2024 Olympics to women, in an effort to boost gender balance at the event.

The membership club associated with Paris 2024 is offering entry to the marathon to those who collect 700 points by March 31.

Every kilometre run from March 8 until this date will give a person 10 points, with those running 70km reaching the target.

Walking 1km will give you five points, swimming 1km awards 40 points and cycling 1km is worth 2.5 points.

For other activities, one minute of sport will earn one point.

Club Paris 2024 requires women to collect the points by the deadline and enter their gender to be part of the draw.

An identity card may be requested.

From April 1 to 7, a raffle will be conducted, drawing 100 winners and 50 alternates.

Just 27 per cent of participants in the 2019 Paris Marathon were women, which is why Club Paris 2024 has launched this scheme.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are scheduled to run from July 26 to August 11 in 2024, with the schedule yet to be announced for athletics.

The marathon finish is set to be the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, and the mass-participation race will offer members of the public the chance to run the same course on the same day as Olympic athletes.

Le Club Paris 2024 is backed by AliExpress, which is offering clients the opportunity to earn an additional 500 points for each challenge completed, using the code "AliExpressParis2024".

"We are really delighted about our partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, which is aimed at promoting the sporting values to which we are particularly attached at AliExpress," said Christina Lu, head of marketing for AliExpress.

"The benefits of sports practice no longer need to be demonstrated, and we hope that our collaboration with Le Club Paris 2024 will make people want to practise physical activity on a regular basis."

Alibaba, a member of The Olympic Partner worldwide sponsorship programme since 2017, is the parent company of AliExpress and one of the most important International Olympic Committee sponsors.