The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) has published a tentative calendar for the 2021-2022 World Cup season, with no North American races currently planned.

The IBSF plans to open the new season in Innsbruck, with the racing held from November 26 to 28 at the Austrian venue.

Three consecutive events are expected to follow in Germany, beginning with competition in Konigssee from December 3 to 5.

Winterberg will follow on December 10 to 12 under the provisional schedule, followed by Altenberg from December 17 to 19.

Latvia is expected to welcome athletes for competition in Sigulda from December 31 to January 2.

The season is due to conclude with a second World Cup race in Winterberg from January 7 to 9, followed by action at St Moritz in Switzerland from January 14 to 16.

The World Cup will form part of the qualification process for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Beijing 2022 is scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20.

The World Cup season typically includes eight events.

With only seven scheduled to date, it seems possible the IBSF could add another competition.

No North American races are included on the provisional IBSF World Cup calendar ©Getty Images

No North American races featured on the circuit during the recently-concluded 2020-2021 season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to travel restrictions, it was decided to hold the whole season in Europe.

Canadian bobsleigh athlete Alysia Rissling questioned the tentative schedule on Twitter.

"This can’t be right... no North American World Cup races and only week for Christmas?!?" Rissling wrote.

"So basically North Americans will be on the road for 4 months straight (AGAIN)!!!"

Justin Kripps, Canada’s reigning two-man Olympic champion, added: "Wow! again no races in North America. @IBSFsliding what’s the reason this time?"

The International Luge Federation (FIL) has included stops in North America on its provisional calendar for the Olympic season.

The FIL hopes to hold competition at Whistler in Canada from November 27 to 28, followed by either Park City or Lake Placid in the United States staging an event from December 4 to 5.