The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) has admitted four new member nations - Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Their arrival takes the number of IBSF members to 78, and has been credited in large part to the Pyeongchang 2018 Legacy Foundation.

It also represents a significant increase in the number of Asian IBSF members, which before this intake stood at nine countries which are also Olympic Council of Asia members.

The Cambodia Weightlifting Federation, Malaysian Association of Bobsleigh and Skeleton, Ski and Snowboard Association of Thailand and Skating Federation of Vietnam are the four national bodies granted IBSF membership.

"It is our great pleasure that upon the initiative by the Pyeongchang 2018 Legacy Foundation these federations have already recruited athletes who are currently sliding at the Olympic sliding track in Pyeongchang," said IBSF President Ivo Ferriani.

The Cambodia Weightlifting Federation has been granted IBSF membership ©Getty Images

"This way we are able to build upon the success of the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Games and expand the IBSF sliding family in Asian countries."

Athletes from Vietnam and Cambodia competed in an IBSF-recognised competition, the 2021 Korea Cup in Pyeongchang, this month.

Cambodia's Reachboth Srey coming second in the men's skeleton was a highlight.

The last IBSF Congress had been scheduled to take place in Asia - in Shanghai - before being transformed into an online event because of the coronavirus crisis.