Switzerland's Martina Fontanive and Melanie Hasler shared victory in the final Women's Monobob World Series event of the season in Königssee.

Fontanive and Hasler completed their two runs in an identical combined time of 1min 48.37sec.

Fasler clocked 53.89sec to lead after the first run, with Fontanive 0.27 adrift.

Fontanive roared back in the second run to win by 0.25 and end the World Series season on a high.

Australia's Breanna Walker took bronze in 1:48.91, 0.54 behind the joint gold medallists.

Melanie Hasler and Martina Fontanive finished in an identical time ©Getty Images

Mica McNeill of Britain wad fourth, while fifth went to Russian Nadezhda Sergeeva, who served an eight-month ban after she was one of two Russian athletes from the country to test positive while representing the neutral team at Pyeongchang 2018.

A total of 14 races were held as part of the 2020-2021 World Series.

Women's monobob is due to make its Olympic debut at Beijing 2022, and made its first World Championships appearance at last weekend's World Championships in Altenberg.