The President of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) Ivo Ferriani has thanked everyone who helped the 2020-2021 season go ahead despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In his end-of-season message to the sliding community, he expressed gratitude to track owners across the world for their flexibility and commitment in implementing infrastructure in line with COVID-19 safety measures.

Ferriani also thanked track owners in North America who forfeited World Cup legs and the World Championships to allow the season to go ahead in Europe without any disruptions caused by the virus.

"This was a great gesture of solidarity in the best sense of our sport," said Ferriani.

Lake Placid in the United States was set to host the World Championships before they were moved to Altenberg in Germany.

A total of 43 nations participated in 131 events at nine competition venues across the bobsleigh, skeleton and Para-bobsleigh this season.

"Whilst initially we were still hopeful to be able to run the 2020-2021 season without any restrictions, we quickly realised that we had to have a plan 'B' available," added Ferriani.

"Our office team kept working on concepts in close contact with medical experts, other International Federations, local health authorities and particularly, with our track owners throughout the summer.

Altenberg held the 2021 IBSF World Championships ©Getty Images

"The IBSF team was reorganised and new areas of responsibility, such as the position of the hygiene officer, were created.

"The constant exchange with the track managers of the Organising Committees on the latest developments on site were a major guarantee for success.

"When drawing up the COVID-19 prevention guidelines, it was very important for us to apply the concept in order to protect not only our own athletes and officials, but also the local population.

"In this regard, I wish to express my appreciation to all persons involved, be they the athletes, officials, volunteers or track staff, for having kept discipline day-by-day."

There were eight legs in the IBSF Bobsleigh World Cup and the IBSF Skeleton World Cup during the 2020-2021 season.