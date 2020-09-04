Shin Chang-jae has been announced as Gangwon 2024 President as the Organising Committee held its first meeting in Seoul.

Shin, the chairman and chief executive of insurance company Kyobo Life, was elected at the meeting.

Shin has reportedly been committed for many years to the development of youth sport and culture in South Korea.

"The Olympic spirit of unity and solidarity is needed now more than ever, and I would like to help young athletes learn the valuable experience of the Youth Olympics to grow into a rising global community," Shin said.

"I will commit myself to making these Winter Youth Olympic Games an opportunity for exchange and lasting memories."

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Ryu Seung-min has also been named as Gangwon 2024 vice-chairman.

Vancouver 2010 women’s figure skating gold medallist Yuna Kim and Salt Lake City 2002 short track speed skating Olympic champion Ko Gi-hyun are also part of the Organising Committee.

Son Yeol-eum, who served as the festival director for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, has also been appointed.

The Organising Committee’s establishment was overseen by a taskforce, which comprised of officials from the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC), the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism and the Gangwon Province.

Gangwon 2024 will use many of the facilities built for Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

The taskforce had held discussions regarding the governance structure of the Organising Committee and held talks with the IOC in May and July.

The Organising Committee is expected to lead the collaboration with the South Korean Government, Gangwon Province and the KSOC regarding the Games.

The Organising Committee will take full charge of the organising, financing, planning and staging of the Games.

Gangwon 2024 will use many of the sports facilities built for the Pyoengchang 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Seven sports and 15 event disciplines have been earmarked for the Games, but the final programme has not yet been confirmed.

The Youth Olympics have been used as a testing ground for new disciplines and it is possible more will be added to the Games.

Ski mountaineering and 3x3 ice hockey, which made their Olympic debut at the Winter Youth Games in Lausanne earlier this year, are among those hoping to be included.

The event has been tentatively scheduled for January 19 to February 2 in 2024.

Exact dates are expected to be confirmed in the early part of 2021.

Gangwon Province was awarded the event by the IOC at its Session in Lausanne in January.