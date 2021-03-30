Organisers of the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo have today unveiled the logo for the events following a public vote between two designs.

The "Futura" logo, which features the numbers two and six in a single trace in white on a white background, was chosen ahead of the "Dado" design.

It is the first Olympic logo to be chosen by a popular vote.

A total of 871,566 votes were cast in the competition on the official website of the Games, according to Milan Cortina 2026, and the winner was presented in a special episode of Soliti Ignoti, a popular television show in Italy.

Organisers claim the "Futura" logo represents sustainability, aims to portray the idea that small gestures can change the world, and that the future is a victory for all.

"Congratulations to Milano Cortina 2026 on its new emblem," said Milan Cortina 2026 Coordination Commission chairperson Sari Essayah.

"Influenced by the themes of sport, solidarity and sustainability, ‘Futura’ illustrates a dynamic and modern design that reflects some the fundamental values of its Olympic and the Paralympic Winter Games."

Essayah added: "Milano Cortina 2026’s strategy for a people-centric Games builds on the belief that we are stronger together - evident in its engagement of the wider public in this decision-making process.

"Its determination to make Italy fall in love with the Games and the world to fall in love with Italy has been evident throughout this global initiative.

"We’re certain this affection will continue to grow over the next five years, inspired by this unique emblem design."

The logo for the Winter Paralympic Games is similar to the Olympic emblem.

Instead of white, the numbers will be coloured in red, blue and green to represent the Agitos logo of the International Paralympic Committee.

Milan Cortina won the 2026 hosting rights by defeating a Swedish bid from Stockholm and Åre by 47 votes to 34 in June 2019.

The Winter Olympics are scheduled to run from February 6 to 26 2026, with the Paralympics set to follow from March 6 to 15.

