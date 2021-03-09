Milan Cortina 2026 opens online vote to decide between two Olympic logos

An online vote to decide between two logos for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games has begun.

The two logos were revealed during the finale of the Sanremo Italian Song Festival.

They were unveiled by Beijing 2008 Olympic swimming gold medallist Federica Pellegrini and two-time Alpine skiing Olympic champion Alberto Tomba, who were joined by Italian television personality Amadeus.

Pellegrini presented "Dado", which aims to encapsulate the idea that spectators can become protagonists of Milan Cortina 2026.

It calls on people to join the Games.

Tomba then presented "Futura".

According to Milan Cortina 2026, "Futura" aims to portray the idea that small gestures can change the world, and that the future is a victory for all.

Alberto Tomba e @mafaldina88 hanno presentato a @SanremoRai “Dado” e “Futura”, i 2 possibili loghi di #MilanoCortina2026. Per la prima volta nella storia sarete voi a scegliere: votate sul nostro sito e sulla App



Siete #TeamDado o #TeamFutura?#IovotoMilanoCortina2026@RaiUno pic.twitter.com/X1uitm8Qni — Milano Cortina 2026 🇮🇹 (@milanocortina26) March 7, 2021

Anyone is eligible to vote for their preferred logo on the Milan Cortina 2026 website.

Voting will close on March 20 and the winning logo will be presented in a special episode of Soliti Ignoti, a popular television show in Italy.

Milan Cortina 2026 is currently working on the logo for the Paralympic Games alongside the International Paralympic Committee.

Plans are in place to unveil the final emblem at a high-profile event.

Milan Cortina won the 2026 hosting rights by defeating a Swedish bid from Stockholm and Åre by 47 votes to 34 in June 2019.

It means the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games are due to return to Italy for the first time since Turin 2006.

The Olympics are currently scheduled to run from February 6 to 26 2026, with the Paralympics set to follow from March 6 to 15.