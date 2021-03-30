Oh elected to lead new World Taekwondo New Zealand Board

Jin Kuen Oh has been elected President of World Taekwondo New Zealand, with the organisation now boasting a new seven-person Board following governance reforms.

World Taekwondo New Zealand held an Annual General Meeting on Sunday (March 28), where the results were announced.

Oh is the organisation's new President and Kesi O'Neill vice-president.

Darryl June was voted secretary general and Amanda Hight treasurer.

Three others have been appointed to the remaining positions of the Board - Jamie Carpenter, Hyun Choi and Joan Fountain.

World Taekwondo New Zealand changed its name and underwent governance reforms following a dispute where more than one group claimed to be the governing body for the sport in the country.

World Taekwondo New Zealand is the organisation recognised by World Taekwondo, which clarified the situation, and an Interim Board had been in place until elections were held.

Tom Burns is the sole taekwondo player form New Zealand to have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©Getty Images

Oh, an eighth-dan black belt, saw off a challenge from Jung Joo Kim to be elected President.

Oh was New Zealand's coach at the last four Olympic Games as well as five World Championships, and was described in an election pamphlet as having "dedicated his life and career to the development and recognition of taekwondo in New Zealand."

The new President has pledged to establish an effective programme for youth development, act transparently to create a shared vision for all taekwondo clubs in New Zealand and seek new funding avenues for athletes.

