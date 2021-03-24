Italy and France pull out of Water Polo World League games over COVID-19 restrictions

Two of the seven teams due to be contesting the European qualification tournament for the women's Water Polo World League Super Final have pulled out because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

France and Italy will not take part in the International Swimming Federation (FINA) event in Budapest, leaving four teams to battle it out for two remaining berths.

Hosts Hungary have already secured one of Europe's three spots in the Super Final, so have sent a university team, and their two scheduled fixtures happened to be versus the absent France and Italy.

The Netherlands, Greece, Russia and Spain are all set to compete though.

Women's Water Polo World League games have not been played since February 2020 owing to the pandemic, and 10 games are yet to be played in European qualification.

The five involving Italy and France will not go ahead, however, with the absent teams considered to have lost 5-0 by FINA.

European champions Spain will be among the teams competing in Budapest ©Getty Images

That means four games will determine who, along with Hungary, advances to the Super Final.

The Netherlands face Greece in the opening game tomorrow, with Russia up against Spain.

Spain and the Dutch are set to clash the following day, before Russia and the Dutch meet in the last game on Sunday (March 27).

Spain and Russia are in pole position to qualify.

Both have qualified for this year's Olympics, along with Hungary and The Netherlands.

Russia came third at the 2019 World League Super Final, beating the Dutch to earn the bronze medal.