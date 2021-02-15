The Turkish team have been withdrawn from the men's Olympic water polo qualification tournament following a coronavirus outbreak - ending their hopes of making the Tokyo 2020 Olympics - but the event is carrying on.

According to tournament regulations, a team can be disqualified if three or more members of a delegation test positive for COVID-19.

Five Turkish players have returned positive COVID-19 tests at the event in Dutch city Rotterdam.

Turkey's game versus Montenegro yesterday was called off, and the International Swimming Federation Management Committee decided to use coronavirus-relation regulations to remove the team from the event.

"Five of our athletes, unfortunately, tested positive for COVID-19," Turkish Water Polo Federation chair Vedat Akgün said, according to Duvar.

"We weren't allowed to play.

"The entire group is in lockdown in their hotel.

"We requested an air ambulance for the kids who tested positive."

Turkey's team had been at a training camp for 15 days prior to their first game, and had previously tested negative.

There are now only five teams left in Group A - Greece, Montenegro, Brazil, Canada and Georgia.

Group B consists of Croatia, Germany, Russia, Romania, The Netherlands and France.

The top four teams in each group progress to the quarter-finals, and three Olympic spots are up for grabs.

The qualification tournament has resumed today and is scheduled to end on Sunday (February 21).