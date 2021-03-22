Los Angeles City Council has authorised Mayor Eric Garcetti and Council President Nury Martinez to bring the city into a Cooperative to manage safety and security services for the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics.

The vote was made despite concerns being voiced that the move, and the Games themselves, will have a negative impact on policing.

The cooperative - known as the "California Olympic and Paralympic Public Safety Command" - will consist of the city, the Los Angeles Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2028 and the California Office of Emergency Services, as reported by losfelizledger.com.

It will help co-ordinate law enforcement during the Games on the federal, state and city level.

The vote was originally due to have been made on March 2 after the Council's Ad Hoc Committee had come down in favour of allowing Garcetti and Martinez to include the city in the co-operative, but it was delayed in order for dissenting views to be canvassed.

Federal authorities would be involved in planning a couple of years before 2028, when the event is designated a "National Special Security Event," according to John Wickham, division head of the city legislative analyst.

But the Council vote was not unanimous.

Council member Nithya Raman, who was one of two that voted no, raised questions about designating the event as a "National Special Security Event" and wondered how the city would protect its illegal residents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has had the go-ahead to sign a MoU to establish the California Olympic and Paralympic Safety Command ©Getty Images

She also asked if the Executive Committee’s Los Angeles representatives would have authority to make decisions on their own, on behalf of the city, or if they would have to get approval from the Mayor or City Council.

Council member Mike Bonin also voted no.

Critics argue that the Cooperative will expand policing in Los Angeles and that the 2028 Olympics in general will have negative impacts on policing, homeless encampments and communities of colour.

The organisation NOlympics L.A. contends that the 2028 Olympics will accelerate displacement and the militarisation of police in Los Angeles at a time when many residents and officials are looking at ways to decrease policing and re-imagine public safety.

Activists cite a June 2020 Neighbourhood Council meeting at which a Los Angeles Police Department officer said the department needs a 30 per cent expansion to prepare for the Olympics.

But Council member Mitch O’Farrell argued that the city must join the command in order to have a seat at the table on discussions about safety and security in Los Angeles during the Games.

"If we did not insert ourselves in this conversation, we would in fact have no oversight whatsoever," he said.

"So this is an assertion of our oversight as it relates to safety and security of the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games."