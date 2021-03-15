AIBA planning to build second Boxing Academy in Germany

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) is to open a second Boxing Academy as part of a joint effort with the German Boxing Association (GBA).

Plans were announced during an official visit to the country by AIBA President Umar Kremlev, who presented awards to the winners of the Cologne Boxing World Cup.

Kremlev met with GBA President Erich Dreke and secretary general Michael Müller, as well as Swiss Boxing Federation President Andreas Anderegg.

Henry Maske, an Olympic boxing champion at Seoul 1988 representing East Germany, also met Kremlev.

A location within Germany has yet to be determined for the Boxing Academy, which will be AIBA's second after the facility in Talgar in Kazakhstan.

"We have to create the best conditions for our athletes worldwide," said Kremlev.

"That’s why we want to build the second Boxing Academy in Europe here, in Germany.

"This is a country with great boxing traditions, and we have to encourage the young generation for their future victories.

"Academy is a foundation of boxing development, here the experienced specialists will educate coaches, referees and judges, ringside doctors, cutmen, managers.

"Of course, it will be a good place for athletes to train."

The first AIBA Boxing Academy was built in 2013.

The Kazakhstan facility has five boxing rings, a swimming pool and sauna, conference rooms, a gym, sports science facilities, medical facilities, a football pitch, an athletics track and accommodation for more than160 people.

GBA secretary general Müller claimed a boxing development plan is now in place and praised the new AIBA President, who was elected to the role in December 2020.

"Mr. Kremlev has very good ideas to support athletes more than it was in the past," said Müller.

"After discussions with AIBA President today, we set up a plan for boxing development.

"Mr. Kremlev has changed the role of the AIBA President totally, he is nearby the athletes, he talks with them.

"He knows the problems of athletes and he can help.

"This is a very good step for the future, this is a good philosophy."