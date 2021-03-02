The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has announced details of a new international tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

The new competition was unveiled by AIBA President Umar Kremlev during a visit to the emirate of Fujairah, where he spoke with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamed bin Mohammed Al Sharqi.

New sports infrastructure has recently been built in the emirate, which is suitable to host elite boxing events.

Following dialogue between Kremlev and the Crown Prince, a first test event for the tournament is scheduled for May 2021.

"I am grateful for a productive meeting and new perspectives for boxing in the Middle East," said Kremlev.

AIBA President Mr. Umar Kremlev @Kremlev_U visited the emirate of Fujairah at the invitation of the Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi. There, with the full support of the leadership, boxing is actively developing 🥊👍https://t.co/0x6MXagr0e pic.twitter.com/mAvoASfMSi — AIBA (@AIBA_Boxing) March 2, 2021

"Sports events will provide a stream of tourism. It will be convenient for athletes to fly here due to good visa conditions.

"With the personal support of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, we will popularise our sport among young people and more champions will appear."

During the visit, it was also agreed to hold boxing camps in the emirate, while the Crown Prince spoke of big plans to develop boxing in the region.

"We are going to make a big boxing centre, a boxing academy, to include boxing in school and university programmes," said the Crown Prince.

"Boxing is a discipline that teaches to be a patriot of the country. Together with the AIBA leadership, we are going to organise big boxing tournaments here to popularise boxing, attract investments and give everyone the opportunity to become a star."