International Boxing Association (AIBA) President Umar Kremlev has pledged to support boxing competition at the Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games.

The pledge was made during a virtual Continental Forum for Oceania, which was arranged by AIBA for 14 National Federations.

Kremlev said the development of boxing in the region was a target for the governing body, as he pledged to help plan the Pacific Games competition.

"We are glad to support such important sport event as Pacific Games in Oceania," Kremlev said.

"Together with Oceania Boxing Confederation (OCBC) leadership and the Pacific Games Council we will plan the boxing tournament of the 2023 Games.

"All we do is for our athletes; we cannot leave them in limbo, giving them no chance to perform.

"Our task is to adapt to changes in the world and organise competitions, including major ones.

"Development is a core mission of AIBA for Oceanian continent.

"The objectives and goals reflect the aim to holistically develop every facet of the sport.

"As such, all stakeholders shall be provided with the necessary support, education, and opportunities to achieve this purpose."

Pacific Games Council chief executive Andrew Minogue was among the attendees at the forum.

Minogue gave a speech about the historical role of boxing at the Pacific Games, as well as the objectives for the Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games.

He highlighted the development and support for regional International Technical Officers, as well as referees and judges.

Today we held AIBA Forum for Oceania. The boxing community of the continent shows unity in carrying out the reforms, in working to increase popularity of boxing. Thanks to Andrew Minogue, Chief Executive of the Pacific Games Council, for the excellent presentation and work pic.twitter.com/Zmo5xieuVh — Umar Kremlev (@Kremlev_U) March 6, 2021

"The Pacific Games Council was delighted to participate in the AIBA Oceanian Virtual Forum with AIBA President Kremlev and the OCBC membership," Minogue said.

"The Pacific Games Council has a long standing and strong relationship with OCBC and we look forward to their and AIBA's offer to support the boxing competition at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

"We are sure the boxing tournament will be one of the true highlights of the 2023 Games as they always are given the sport's immense popularity in the Pacific Islands."

Boxing has appeared at each edition of the Pacific Games to date, with Samoa 2019 marking the 16th staging of the multi-sport event to date.

The Solomon Islands is scheduled to host the Games for the first time in 2023.

OCBC President Ted Tanner has said the planned establishment of the AIBA Academy in Fiji will be a great advancement of the Sport of Boxing in Oceania.

AIBA said the forum also saw discussions over a number of crucial issues, including the new AIBA Constitution and reforms.

A development plan for the continent, organisational regulations, communication strategy, a report from the legal group and anti-doping presentation were also outlined at the meeting.