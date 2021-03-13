Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) President Giovanni Malagò has welcomed the appointment of six-time Olympic fencing champion Valentina Vezzali as Italy’s new undersecretary for sport.

Malagò, who also leads the Milan Cortina 2026 Organising Committee, said Vezzali’s arrival on the Italian Government’s Cabinet was "exactly" what CONI had hoped for.

While not holding the same title, Vezzali effectively succeeds Vincenzo Spadafora, who was Sports Minister in the previous Government which collapsed following the resignation of Giuseppe Conte as Prime Minister in late January.

Mario Draghi has since replaced Conte to head up a Government made up of several political parties and independents.

Malagò congratulated Prime Minister Draghi on the decision to appoint Vezzali, who is set to oversee the Government’s relations with CONI and could also play a key role in the build-up to the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

"The appointment of Vezzali for the role of undersecretary with responsibility for sport goes exactly in the direction that CONI had hoped for," said Malagò, as reported by Rai Sport.

"We asked for a competent person who knew our problems, which are many and unfortunately urgent.

"Valentina Vezzali, the most successful female athlete in the more than 100 years of Italian sport, represents a choice that CONI applauds."

Giovanni Malagò has applauded the Italian Government's decision to appoint Valentina Vezzali ©Getty Images

Spadafora had been a leading official in a draft sports law, which saw CONI threatened with a ban from Tokyo 2020 by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over foreseen Government interfencene.

The draft law would create a Government-controlled organisation to distribute funds to the country's national governing bodies - a role previously held by CONI.

The new legislation also looked to put term limits on CONI leaders, which could have caused interruptions into preparations for the Olympic Games.

The Italian Government ultimately approved a decree to guarantee CONI's autonomy earlier this year, avoiding the threat of sanctions.

Prior to Spadafora serving in the role, Giancarlo Giorgetti had been undersecretary for sport.

Vezzali claimed golds at Atlanta 1996, Sydney 20o0, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008 and London 2012 as well as a silver medal and two bronzes.

She also won 16 world and 13 European titles during a glittering fencing career before retiring in 2016.

Vezzali claimed nine Olympic medals during her fencing career including six golds ©Getty Images

Luca Pancalli, President of the Italian Paralympic Committee, welcomed the addition of Vezzali to the country’s Government.

"Valentina's extraordinary sporting career and the experience gained in recent years at institutions will represent an added value in the interpretation of this important role," said Pancalli.

"Now that, finally, the Italian sports world has again a national political referent, the hope is that we can resume, as soon as possible, the confrontation with everyone the players in the field with the aim of addressing the complex issue of governance in the sports field as well as the critical issues of an important reform which, without the necessary corrections and indispensable accompaniment in grounding, it risks having a significant impact especially on basic realities."

Gabriele Gravina, President of the Italian Football Federation, said Vezzali’s appointment was "good news for everyone".

"Her experience and skills will be very useful in a complex moment like the one we are experiencing," added Gravina.