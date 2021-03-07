A Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Brescia has been postponed until June because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) accepted a request from the Italian Gymnastics Federation to delay the staging of the event because of the health situation in the region.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise across Italy over the last fortnight, while a Nigerian variant of the virus has been identified in Brescia, which is a cause for concern.

The Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup had been due to take place on April 23 and 24.

June 4 and 5 has been identified as the new window for the event, which means it would retain its status as a qualification tournament for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The discovery of a Nigerian mutation of COVID-19 in Brescia has led to some concern ©Getty Images

June 29 is the deadline for athletes' World Cup results to count towards Olympic qualification.

The FIG recently published revised versions of its Tokyo 2020 qualification system.

With their best four World Cup results taken into consideration, the highest-ranked eligible athletes up to the 14th quota place will earn Olympic spots for their National Olympic Committees.

A Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijani capital Baku in February was previously cancelled because of the pandemic.