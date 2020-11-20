Gayibov term as European Gymnastics President extended after Congress postponed to 2022

European Gymnastics (UEG) President Farid Gayibov has seen his term extended by a further year after the postponement of its 2021 Congress.

The UEG Executive Committee revealed in September last month it was considering the postponement of the Congress, including the Presidential election, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Congress was due to take place in Albufeira from December 4 to 6 next year.

Postponing the Congress and accompanying election saw Gayibov’s term extended by a year.

This mirrored the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), whose President Morinari Watanabe's term as President was extended by a year after the worldwide body rescheduled its Congress for October 29 to 31 in 2021.

The virtual UEG Extraordinary General Assembly were given the option of postponing the Congress to either April or December in 2022.

A decision was reached to postpone the Congress to December 2 and 3 in 2022, with Albufeira remaining the host.

The virtual Congress ratified the suspension of the Polish Gymnastics Federation (PGF).

The PGF owes the continental governing body more than PLN1 million (£195,000/$253,000/€216,000), according to Sport.pl.

The PGF borrowed the money from European Gymnastics to help stage the 2019 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Szczecin.

Sport.pl reports the PGF has only paid back €10,000 (£9,000/$12,000) to the organisation, while the Federation is also thought to have racked up other debt connected to its hosting of the Championships.

Polish athletes will not be able to compete at the European Gymnastics Championships in the artistic and rhythmic disciplines.

Kiev is due to host the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships between November 26 and 29.

A host is being sought for the 2024 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships ©Getty Images

The men's European Artistic Gymnastics Championships are set to take place from December 9 to 13, with the women's scheduled to follow from December 17 to 20.

The UEG Executive Committee last month approved launching the bid process for several of its major events.

The UEG has now called for hosts for the upcoming events, including the 2024 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships for men and women.

This includes for the 2024 European Championships in the men's and women's artistic disciplines.

This year’s event was moved to Mersin in Turkey having originally been scheduled to take place in Baku.

Basel in Switzerland is due to host the 2021 event, with Munich due to stage the 2022 edition as part of the multi-sport European Championships.

The UEG last year announced Antalya in Turkey as the venue for the 2023 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

The continental body is now seeking a 2024 host.

The UEG is also seeking a host for the 2022 European Trampoline Championships and the 2023 European Championships in acrobatic and aerobic gymnastics

Bids are also being sought for the UEG’s 2023 Congress.

Hosts for the 2024 European Championships in rhythmic and trampoline gymnastics and TeamGym are being sought.