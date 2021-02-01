This year's Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships have been delayed to accommodate the postponed International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Congress.

The Congress, where FIG President Morinari Watanabe is seeking re-election, was postponed last year because of the coronavirus crisis and moved to November 2021.

Originally scheduled to be held in Antalya in Turkey from October 23 to 25 in 2020, the Congress is now set for November 5 to 7 in 2021 at the same location.

Consequentially, the FIG Executive Committee approved a plan to move the Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Azeri capital Baku back by a week, making is more realistic that delegates can attend both events.

November 18 to 21 is the new window for the event.

Age-group competitions are now scheduled to follow from November 26 to 29.

Geneva is due to stage the next edition of the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships, which was initially scheduled in 2020 ©Getty Images

The Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Geneva have also been moved - this time by two weeks.

The new dates are July 2 to 4, with age-group events set for June 23 to 29.

Switzerland's ice hockey league may now be extended to June, and the venue for the World Championships, Patinoire des Vernets, is also an ice hockey stadium, so delaying the World Championships avoids a clash.

The Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships were previously moved from 2020 to 2021 because of the health crisis.