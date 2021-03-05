UK Sport chair Dame Katherine Grainger has been invited to speak at this weekend's World Taekwondo Gender Equity and Women Leadership Forum.

Dame Katherine, a six-time rowing world champion and Olympic gold-medallist, is due to open the meeting along with World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue, before giving a presentation on leadership.

Hosted by World Taekwondo and UK Sport, the two-day forum is set to be held tomorrow and on Sunday (March 7) in conjunction with International Women’s Day.

Prince Feisal bin Al-Hussein, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board and vice-chair of the IOC Women in Sport Commission, is among the speakers along with Dame Katherine.

World Rowing President and IOC member Jean-Christophe Rolland is set to talk about the role of International Federations in rulemaking to achieve gender balance.

Topics for discussion include achieving gender equality during COVID-19, celebrating females in sport and emotional intelligence and women leadership.

Olympic champion Dame Katherine Grainger is due to speak at the World Taekwondo Gender Equity and Women Leadership Forum ©Getty Images

Niccolo Campriani, an Olympic, world and European champion in shooting who is the senior sports intelligence manager at the IOC, is due to speak about mental health in elite sport.

The final session is expected to feature a question and answer session with young taekwondo female ambassadors who are championing positive changes in social norms through sport.

A presentation entitled "Women Can" is also due to be delivered by Farah Al Asa’ad, a coordinator for the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation who recently completed a fundraising mission to reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Choue said he was hoping the two-day event would build on the success of the first edition of the World Taekwondo Gender Equity and Women Leadership Forum, held last November in partnership with the Saudi Arabia Olympic Committee.

"We are privileged to have so many expert speakers who can bring best-practice and personal insights to our discussions," said Choue.

"Having discussions on these important topics is very important as it allows us to identify areas where we can improve and listen to new ideas and perspectives.

"However, it is critical we turn these discussions into action so that we make positive change.

"At World Taekwondo we are committed to doing more so that we can build on the great work that has been done and move towards becoming truly gender equal across every level of our sport."