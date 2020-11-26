International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach is due to give an opening speech during the World Taekwondo Gender Equity and Women Leadership Forum tomorrow.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue and Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee head Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al Faisal Al Saud are also set to address attendees at the inaugural forum.

The worldwide body's gender equity roadmap and the Saudi female leadership are on the agenda for the gathering, beginning tomorrow and concluding on Sunday (November 28).

The IOC is also due to present on its own gender equality strategy, while athletes including Olympian and World Taekwondo Council member Sarah Stevenson and IOC Athletes’ Entourage Commission Myriam Baverel are listed among the presenters.

Thomas Bach and Chungwon Choue, the respective Presidents of the IOC and World Taekwondo, are among the speakers at the forum ©World Taekwondo

"The COVID-19 pandemic may be the greatest challenge that humanity has faced in modern times, but the global sport community has a responsibility to overcome such adversity and continue to inspire the world," said Choue.

"World Taekwondo is proud to organise the first World Taekwondo Gender Equity and Women Leadership Forum in partnership with the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee.

"We welcome you to join us, as we discuss about how sport, and taekwondo in particular, can be used to positively contribute to gender equity and women leadership in society."

World Taekwondo is hoping to establish an Open Championships solely for women off the back of the forum.

Details on the forum were presented to the World Taekwondo Council during its latest virtual meeting earlier this week.