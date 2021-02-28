World Taekwondo to stage second Gender Equity and Leadership Forum

World Taekwondo has confirmed it will hold its second Gender Equity and Leadership Forum next week.

The event, scheduled for March 6 and 7, will take place remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A host of athletes have featured in a promotional video for the forum, including World Championships bronze medallist Nikita Glasnović of Croatia.

The forum is set to build on the inaugural event, hosted by the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) and World Taekwondo in November.









World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue and International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach were among the speakers at the first edition of the forum.

The worldwide body's gender equity roadmap was among the main topics on the agenda, along with the IOC's own gender equality strategy.

It is not yet clear who will organise the next forum along with World Taekwondo.

The two-day event reportedly attracted more than 120,000 views on the SAOC's social media channels.