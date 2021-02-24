The second edition of the Khelo India University Games has been awarded to Karnataka, it has been announced.

Jain University in Bengaluru will host most of the events, although others will be spread out across the state.

No dates have been confirmed but the Games are planned for this year.

Nineteen sports are on the programme, including traditional local sports mallakhamb, a type of aerial gymnastics, and yogasana.

They are joined by archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, fencing, football, hockey, judo, kabaddi, rugby, swimming, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling.

India wants to use the event to identify talented athletes at university level and then bring them through to the senior teams.

The country has taken inspiration from the United States where college sport has helped to produce numerous Olympic champions.

Bhubaneswar in Odisha hosted the first India University Games in February of last year and more than 3,000 under-25 athletes took part.

KIUG, which has been envisioned by @narendramodi Ji, will be conducted by the State Government in association with the Jain University in Bangalore.@BSYBJP @CMofKarnataka pic.twitter.com/fKAiBwrUjN — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 21, 2021

Panjab University were declared the winners of the event with those competing including double Asian Games sprint silver medallist Dutee Chand in athletics.

The number of athletes is expected to increase to 4,000 in Bengaluru.

"The University Games in Odisha last year was a massive success," said Indian Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, according to The Indian Express.

"Countries that have great sporting performance have often drawn their sporting heroes from university level athletes.

"In the US for instance, the University Games are the bedrock of Olympic champions.

"In India, we need a sustained, focused plan to identify talent from universities and I am happy that we have been able to do that."