Olympic 400 metres gold medallist and former world champion Christine Ohuruogu has been appointed to the GB Boxing Board.

The 36-year-old former sprinter, who won gold in the 400m at Beijing 2008 and at two World Championships, joins the organisation as a non-executive Board director.

GB Boxing said Ohuruogu would have "particular responsibility for performance sport and will bring the knowledge and insights she gained in her career as an elite athlete to benefit the world class performance programme for boxing."

Ohuruogu, who served a one year ban for missing three drugs tests before returning to win the 400m at the 2007 World Championships in Osaka, said she was "delighted to have the opportunity to be part of one of Britain’s most successful and admired world class programmes."

GB Boxing said Christine Ohuruogu was an ideal candidate for the role ©Getty Images

"It is a great opportunity for me to bring my years of experience as an athlete to a new sport and I am very much looking forward to working with the rest of the Board to develop the organisation and help it to maintain and build on the successes it has achieved over the last decade," Ohuruogu added.

GB Boxing's Board comprises 12 members, six of which are nominated by the National Governing Bodies for boxing in England, Scotland and Wales.

The other six are chairman Steven Esom, chief executive Matt Holt and four other independent members.

"We wanted someone with good experience of elite sporting performance to take on this role and could not have found a more suitable candidate than Christine," Esom said.

"I have absolutely no doubt that she will be a huge asset to the Board and that GB Boxing will benefit enormously from the qualities she brings as a person and her knowledge and experience of what it takes to sustain a career as a top-class international athlete."