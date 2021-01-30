The European boxing qualifier for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been moved from London because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Copper Box on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park had been due to stage the event, which began in March last year before being suspended after three days of competition due to COVID-19, from April 22 to 26.

But the International Olympic Committee's Boxing Task Force (BTF) - which has organised the qualifiers and will run the boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020, should the Games go ahead - has decided to find a new venue for the event.

It comes amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Britain, thought to have been caused by a more transmissible variant of COVID-19.

Britain is set to remain in lockdown until early March as part of efforts to curb the spread of infections, which has seen the Government impose travel restrictions.

In a statement, the BTF said it was considering staging the qualifier in April in a different location, with an update due to be provided on February 17.

"The BTF decided the European Qualifier for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 boxing tournament will no longer be taking place in London in April," the BTF said.

Three days of action took place before the qualifier in London was suspended due to COVID-19 ©Getty Images

"The decision was taken in light of the current situation and increased travel restrictions to/from the UK and taking into consideration the feedback received from the European Boxing Federations and National Olympic Committees (NOCs).

"The BTF is currently evaluating all possible options (including April in another location) and will provide an update regarding the European qualifier on 17 February 2021.

"The BTF would like to express its gratitude to the British Olympic Association, GB Boxing, UK Sport and all their stakeholders involved for their great commitment and efforts in supporting us during these extremely difficult and ever evolving times."

The qualifier is due to start at the point at which it was suspended last year, and it is expected to be held either behind closed doors or with limited attendance.

Two days of action took place last March before the tournament was halted because of the developing situation with COVID-19.

Spectators were permitted at the first two days of competition, before the event was moved behind closed doors for the third day, prior to its suspension.

The IOC faced criticism for allowing the event to start after after two Turkish boxers and a coach, and three members of the Croatian boxing delegation, tested positive for coronavirus.

In total, 176 boxers from across Europe remain in the competition, which will be held across eight men’s weight categories and five for women.

The Americas Olympic Qualifying Tournament and World Olympic Qualifying Tournament, which were postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, have been pencilled in for May and June this year, respectively.



