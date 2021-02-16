The Tokyo 2020 Candidate Selection Committee has set five criteria for the appointment of a new President following the resignation of Yoshirō Mori.

The Committee was established during the meeting of Tokyo 2020 Council and Executive Board members on February 12.

Mori had resigned from his role at the helm of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee during the same meeting.

Tokyo 2020 Honorary President and Canon chief executive Fujio Mitarai was appointed chair of the Committee, which has equal gender representation and met today for the first time.

Based on Mitarai's proposal, eight of the Committee members discussed the qualities required of a new President and settled on five criteria.

The new candidate will have a profound knowledge of the Olympics, Paralympics and sport in general, and an understanding of the overall background of Tokyo 2020 and their current state of preparation, it was decided.

They must have a deep understanding of the principles of Tokyo 2020, including gender equality, diversity and inclusion, alongside the ability to actualise them during the Games.

Finally, the new President will have a experience on the global stage, international profile and a sense of awareness, as well as organisational management skills and the ability to bring together diverse stakeholders.

Mori, known for a string of public gaffes, sparked widespread uproar when he made sexist remarks about women during a Japanese Olympic Committee meeting.

Yoshirō Mori stepped down as Tokyo 2020 President last week following a sexism row ©Getty Images

"On Boards with a lot of women, the meetings take so much time," he said.

"When you increase the number of female executive members, if their speaking time isn't restricted to a certain extent, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying."

When pressed on whether he thought women did talk too much after he had apologised, Mori said: "I don't listen to women that much lately so I don't know."

Despite initially claimed the issue was "closed" following Mori's comments, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) branded the remarks "absolutely inappropriate" five days later.

Former Japan Football Association President Saburō Kawabuchi, who at 84 is a year older than Mori, had emerged as the frontrunner to replace Mori, but reportedly turned down the role.

The Japanese Government had allegedly been wary of causing further furore by appointing another older man and blocked Kawabuchi's nomination.

The controversy caused by Mori is the latest headache for Tokyo 2020 organisers.

They are battling dwindling public support for the Games in the Japanese capital amid suggestions the event may have to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tokyo 2020 had already been rescheduled from last year, with the Olympics now scheduled for July 23 to August 8 and the Paralympics to follow from August 24 to September 5.

A state of emergency remains in place in Tokyo because of coronavirus case numbers.