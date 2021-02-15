The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has announced that its second continental forum of 2021 is to be held for the Americas on Sunday February 21.

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the Americas forum will be held virtually.

It is due to follow two weeks after the year’s first continental forum for Africa, which included a visit by AIBA President Umar Kremlev to Kenya.

Kremlev said he hoped the Americas forum would provide opportunities for National Federations to share knowledge, and would act as a learning experience for the Federations at an earlier stage of development.

"American continent is full of talented athletes and coaches who dedicated their life to boxing," said Kremlev.

"They have shown their passion for boxing during competitions, no matter winning or losing.

"I am confident that the leaders of the continent, being the role models, will help their developing colleagues and share their considerable experience. Thus, we will be more united and strong.

AIBA President Umar Kremlev met with the Kenyan national boxing team during a visit to Nairobi as part of the first AIBA continental forum of 2021 ©AIBA

"We are actively implementing reforms and we will discuss them with National Federations of America to build our future together.

"We appreciate feedback from our member countries, it helps us to improve a lot in each direction."

Kremlev said the purpose of the AIBA Forums was to "hear and solve" tough questions, as well as to maintain a constant dialogue with National Federations.

During the African continental forum, held on February 7, Kremlev visited Nairobi to hold official meetings while also taking part in a training session with the Kenyan national boxing team.

Discussions in the African forum centred around AIBA reforms and the development of National Federations, while an anti-doping seminar also took place.

Last year’s continental forum for the Americas was the first event of this kind organised by AIBA.

It was held in person in January at the Westin Playa Bonita in Panama, and was attended by representatives from more than 35 countries across the continent.