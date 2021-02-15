Eleven apprentices have started working for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, coinciding with National Apprenticeship Week.

All the recruits hail from the Midlands region, of which Birmingham is a part, and are among a total of 29 apprentices who will work on the Games.

They were selected from a pool of 3,000 people applicants, with the scheme being launched in September 2020.

The first apprentices started their roles in areas including finance, ticketing, event services and security last week, which was National Apprenticeship Week in host country England.

"This is such an amazing opportunity and I couldn't believe it when I found out that I had been given a place on the Birmingham 2022 apprenticeship scheme," said new events services coordinator Lewis Cooper.

"I've been a sports fan all my life so to be given this chance to work on a huge, global multi-sports event like this, and to get the chance to complete my apprenticeship whilst I am working, is incredible."

The other 18 apprentices are expected to start their roles soon, according to the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee.

"It has been a pleasure to welcome our new apprentices and we are looking forward to working with them as they become embedded in the wider team," Birmingham 2022 chairman John Crabtree said.

Some of the apprentices beginning new roles with Birmingham 2022 ©Birmingham 2022

"Quite clearly the pandemic has made it increasingly challenging for people to access both training and employment opportunities - this was very clear from the incredibly high number of applications we received for these roles.

"We are more determined than ever to exploit the Games in every possible way to address this challenge and we remain focused on ensuring that all our projects are linked to as many of our Midlands people and businesses as possible."

The Official recruiter of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Gi Group, will support the apprentices during their time with the Games organisers.

Birmingham 2022 expects to employ a 1,200-strong workforce, and roughly 250 people have already been given jobs working for the company that is responsible for delivering the Games.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8.