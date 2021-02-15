Bobsleigh Winter Olympian Bree Schaaf has been named as the new chair of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee's (USOPC) Athletes' Advisory Council.

The 40-year-old replaces table tennis player Han Xiao after the Council's four-year term came to an end.

A new-look leadership team also includes wheelchair rugby player Chuck Aoki, a two-time Paralympic medallist, and double cycling Paralympian Greta Neimanas as vice-chairs.

Triple Olympic swimming champion Tony Ervin, figure skater Mark Ladwig and fencer Cody Mattern have all become at-large Council representatives.

Schaaf has been reelected to the leadership group after serving as a vice-chair under Han since 2017.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank all of the athletes that have entrusted their support to this new leadership team," she said.

"This newly appointed group has a great depth of experience in supporting athletes' rights, and brings the passion and integrity crucial to athlete representation.

"I would also like to thank Han Xiao, our outgoing chair, for his tireless efforts in enhancing the role of the Council.

"We have been left with a solid foundation that we will continue to grow for the benefit of US Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

"We look forward to continued athlete engagement and working with all stakeholders for the benefit of American sport."

Schaaf first competed in skeleton before switching to bobsleigh and earning a spot at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics.

She finished fifth in the two-woman event with Emily Azevedo.

Greta Neimanas has been named as one of two vice-chairs ©Getty Images

After finishing her career she has been active in sports governance, spending six years as an athlete representative on the US Bobsled and Skeleton Federation Board.

In April she was announced as programme manager by campaign group Global Athlete, while she has also worked as a commentator and analyst for NBC Olympics.

As well as Han, Olympic relay champion Moushaumi Robinson, Para-cyclist Sam Kavanagh and rower Nick LaCava have also left the leadership group after ending their spells as at-large members.

Mattern will serve another term in leadership while Aoki, Neimanas, Ervin and Ladwig will step up from their current roles.

"We are grateful to Bree and Cody for continuing to serve the Athletes' Advisory Council for another term, and excited to welcome four new members who bring distinct perspectives and important experience to the group," said USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland.

"We thank the outgoing leadership for their work and commitment, and look forward to continuing our close partnership with the Athletes' Advisory Council to ensure strong communication and collaboration with Team USA athletes as we advance the Olympic and Paralympic movements."