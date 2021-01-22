Former United States Olympic Committee (USOC) executive director Baaron Pittenger has died aged 95.

Swan-Law Funeral Directors in Colorado Springs posted the notice of Pittenger's death on January 15.

Pittenger first joined the USOC, now known as the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, in 1977, having enjoyed a successful career in collegiate athletics.

He was initially the director of special events but also assisted with the renovation of abandoned Ent Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, which now contains the United States Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.

Pittenger was also behind the organisation of the inaugural National Sport Festival in 1978, a project designed to give American athletes an experience of an Olympic or Pan American Games set-up.

By 1981, Pittenger was USOC assistant executive director and held the role during the Los Angeles 1984 Olympic Games.

Pittenger temporarily took on the position of executive director in 1987, before doing so again from 1988 to 1990.

Baaron Pittenger was USOC assistant executive director during the Los Angeles 1984 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Pittenger left USOC in 1990 to become USA Hockey executive director until 1993, then going on to chair the USOC Anti-Doping Committee from 1994 to 2000.

Among the tributes paid to Pittenger on the Swan-Law Funeral Directors website is one from former Olympic wrestler and World Lacrosse chief executive Jim Scherr.

"I had the privilege to work closely with Baaron during his time with the Olympic Movement," Scherr said.

"I found him to be an effective and honorable leader and I benefited from knowing him.

"His contributions to the movement, to the athletes, and the city of Colorado Springs are immense."