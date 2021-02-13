The last three nations who will compete in the men's water polo tournament at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are due to be decided at the final qualifier in Rotterdam.

The twice-postponed International Swimming Federation Men's Water Polo Olympic Qualification Tournament begins at the Zwemcentrum tomorrow and is set to conclude on February 21.

It was initially scheduled for March 2020 but was moved to May 31 to June 7 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, before it was given new dates after the postponement of Tokyo 2020 to 2021.

A total of twelve teams are set to compete at the tournament, with three spots up for grabs.

Alongside hosts The Netherlands, Canada and Brazil are set to compete after gaining spots available at the 2019 Pan American Games.

Argentina were also set to feature, but withdrew in February 2020 and were replaced by Romania.

The other teams all qualified via the 2020 European Championship.

These nations are Montenegro, Croatia, Greece, Russia, Germany, Georgia, Turkey and France.

Georgia, Turkey, Canada, Brazil, Montenegro and Greece have been drawn in Group A, while Croatia, The Netherlands, France, Russia, Germany and Romania are in Group B.

Get ready for more Water Polo this Sunday in Rotterdam! 🤽🏽‍♂️ 🤽‍♂️

12 teams will compete for the three remaining places to the Tokyo Olympics.



Vote for your favourite team. Who do you think will make it to #Tokyo2020???#waterpolo #waterisourworld pic.twitter.com/NYJ6rCeDIX — FINA (@fina1908) February 11, 2021

Four of the six teams in each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

The final eight will compete in a knockout stage and will then play for specific spots with play-offs for minor spots, as well as for the medals.

The finalists will be guaranteed a spot at Tokyo 2020, while the two semi-finalists who fail to progress to the final will play a third place match with an Olympic spot on the line.

Croatia and Montenegro will be two of the favourites to qualify after finishing second and fourth, respectively, at Rio 2016.

Croatia also won the men's title at London 2012.

Hosts Japan have already qualified for the 12-team Olympic tournament alongside eight other nations.

Serbia, Italy, Spain, the United States, Australia, South Africa, Hungary and Kazakhstan are the others to have booked their place at Tokyo 2020.