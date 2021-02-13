The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) and USA Hockey have moved this year's Ice Hockey Under-18 World Championship to Texas from Michigan, with the competition given new dates too.

The event is set to be hosted by USA Hockey in conjunction with the National Hockey League's (NHL) Dallas Stars in Frisco and Plano in Texas, running from April 26 to May 6.

It was initially planned to be held in Plymouth and Ann Arbor in Michigan from April 15 to 25, having been cancelled in 2020 when Michigan was the scheduled host.

Coronavirus restrictions in Texas are looser than those in Michigan at present.

"We're excited to partner with the Stars to bring this world-class event to Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area," said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey.

"The Stars have done a remarkable job with the facilities they own and operate and furthering interest in the game, and we're really looking forward to showcasing future stars of the NHL in Texas."

The 2021 edition will be the third held in the US following Fargo in North Dakota and Moorhead in Minnesota in 2009, and Grand Forks in North Dakota in 2016.

"The Dallas Stars organisation is honoured to be selected as host for one of the most prestigious hockey tournaments in the world," said Brad Alberts, President and chief executive of the Dallas Stars.

"We would like to thank USA Hockey for affording us the opportunity to have the next generation of hockey players showcased in North Texas.

"Being awarded an international event of this calibre is a testament to our local players, coaches, parents and support staff that have worked tirelessly to help grow that game of hockey in the Lone Star State.

"This tournament is another example of how the Dallas-Forth Worth Metroplex has become a premier destination for major hockey events at every level because of our world-class facilities and unmatched hospitality."

Sweden won the last IIHF Under-18 World Championship ©Getty Images

The two venues are approximately 15 minutes drive apart by car and are located north of Dallas.

Comerica Center in Frisco will be the primary venue and home of Group B, which consists of the US, Russia, the Czech Republic, Finland and Germany.

The venue will also host two quarter-final games, both semi-finals and both medal matches.

Children's Health StarCenter in Plano is set to host Group A, which consists of Sweden, Canada, Belarus, Latvia and Switzerland, as well as two quarter-finals.

Michigan introduced new COVID-10 restrictions on February 1, lasting until at least February 21.

Among the restrictions, Michigan can only allow 20 per cent capacity or up to 250 people in sports stadiums with fewer than 10,000 seats.

Tickets are not currently on sale, but the organisers hope to make a limited number available in future.

In December and January, the IIHF World Junior Championship was staged in a bubble in Edmonton in Canada.