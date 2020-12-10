Sweden have been left in a "very tough situation" due to a coronavirus outbreak ahead of this month’s International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Men's World Junior Championship, while Germany, Austria and hosts Canada have also been hit by positive tests.

With two weeks to go until the tournament is due to begin behind closed doors in Canadian city Edmonton, all but one of Sweden’s coaching staff - including boss Tomas Montén - and four players have contracted COVID-19.

Players Albin Grewe, William Wallinder, Karl Henriksson, and William Eklund all tested positive along with Montén and fellow coaches Nizze Landén, Anders Lundberg and Adam Almqvist.

The outbreak has severely disrupted Sweden’s preparations for the competition, scheduled to run from December 25 to January 5.

Goalkeeping coach Landén was the latest individual to return a positive test on Tuesday (December 8) after previously testing negative on Sunday (December 6).

Joel Rönnmark is the last remaining member of the management staff, leaving the Swedish Ice Hockey Federation (SIHA) to call upon under-18 coach Anders Eriksén

"We had an urgent need to supplement our management staff even before this announcement, so we are in a serious situation in terms of the rules set for the tournament," said SIHA secretary general Johan Stark.

"We have a dialogue with the International Federation and will now update them on our situation to see what alternatives we have.

"It will be clear to everyone that we are in a very tough situation based on our ability to call in new leaders."

Sweden have been forced to re-shuffle their squad and coaching staff following a series of positive COVID-19 tests ©Getty Images

In a separate statement, Stark admitted it was a "complex issue" and that he was unsure whether the team would be able to travel to Canada for the competition.

"Of course, it feels good that we have brought Anders in so quickly, but we do not yet know if he can travel with the team to Canada based on current rules," said Stark.

"We are clearly in a worrying situation that we want to handle in the best way with the health of players and leaders in the first place."

German quartet Lukas Reichel, Tobias Ancicka, Nino Kinder and Elias Lindner have been ruled out after contracting coronavirus, while Austria had to replace Thimo Nickl due to a positive test.

Canada were the first team to hold a selection camp in November, but their time on the ice was shortened after two players and one non-core staff member tested positive.

Defenders Matthew Robertson, Mason Millman and Daemon Hunt and forwards Ridly Greig and Xavier Simoneau were sent home before the camp could resume for health reasons and in accordance to the return-to-play protocol.

According to the Peterborough Examiner, nine teams scheduled to arrive in Edmonton by charter flight are dealing with coaches and players testing positive.

Edmonton and Red Deer in central Alberta were scheduled to host the event before the IIHF Council agreed to stage all the games in a bio-secure bubble without spectators at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The teams will travel to the competition bubble early and play 10 exhibition games from December 20 to 23.

Earlier this week, IIHF President René Fasel and secretary general Horst Lichtner tested positive for COVID-19.