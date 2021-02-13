Ex-British Cycling doctor Freeman charged by UKAD over two alleged rule violations

Former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman has reportedly been charged by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) with two violations of anti-doping rules.

The charges, reported by The Times and the BBC, could see Freeman handed a four-year ban.

Freeman has been charged with "possession of a prohibited substance" and "tampering or attempted tampering with any part of doping control".

The latter charge would cover an attempt to subvert any aspect of doping control, including an investigation.

According to the BBC, Freeman is contesting part of the charges and is requesting a personal hearing.

A long-running medical tribunal centred around Freeman saw concluding arguments completed yesterday.

Freeman’s tribunal has been hit by numerous delays, with the case having originally been due to start in February 2019.

Freeman has admitted to 18 of 22 charges brought against him by the General Medical Council.

This includes ordering a shipment of testogel, a substance that is banned both in and out of competition, to British Cycling and Team Sky headquarters in Manchester in 2011.

He denies the central charge that he placed the order "knowing or believing" the banned substance was intended to be administered to an athlete.

A decision in Richard Freeman's medical tribunal is due next month ©Getty Images

Freeman has admitted to initially lying to try to cover up the order and misleading a UKAD investigation.

Freeman has alleged he was bullied into ordering the testosterone by Shane Sutton, the former British Cycling and Team Sky coach, claiming that it was ordered to treat the Australian for erectile dysfunction.

Sutton has denied Freeman’s claims.

A verdict in the medical tribunal is reportedly due next month.

During the tribunal, Freeman has admitted using a "screwdriver or blunt instrument" to destroy a laptop containing riders' medical data.

The damage to the laptop reportedly occurred during the period when UKAD was examining it in 2017 and when the General Medical Council requested access in late 2018.

The laptop was a replacement for one allegedly stolen from Freeman three years earlier, which was seen to hinder a UKAD investigation into a mystery package delivered to the Critérium du Dauphiné in 2011.