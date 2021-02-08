Russian officials have revealed plans to bid for a future edition of the European Boxing Championships.

According to Russia's official state news agency TASS, Buryatia is hopeful of staging the continental event after its capital Ulan-Ude held the 2019 International Boxing Association Women's World Championships.

The possible bid was discussed during a meeting between Alexei Tsydenov, the head of the Buryatia region, and newly-elected Boxing Federation of Russia (BFR) general secretary Kirill Shchekutyev.

"Buryatia is making confident steps in boxing," Tsydenov said, according to TASS.

"With your support, we held the Women's Boxing World Championships."

Russia topped the medals table at the 2019 AIBA Women's World Championships ©BFR

Tsydenov added: "In Buryatia, we have ambitions for the European Championships.

"We understand that this is a competitive procedure and there will be a selection, but, in any case, we are determined to participate in the selection."

Shchekutyev, who replaced Umar Kremlev as BFR general secretary following his election as President of the International Boxing Association in December, said the organisation was interested in staging the European Boxing Championships.

"We will provide full support," he said.

Russia last held the event, organised by the European Boxing Confederation, in 2002.

The nation's team topped the medals table at the 2019 Women's World Championships.