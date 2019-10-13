Welsh Commonwealth Games champion Lauren Price claimed the middleweight title here at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Women's World Championships after appealing her 3-2 loss to Nouchka Fontijn of The Netherlands.

Olympic silver medallist Fontijn was deemed to be the victor of the closely-fought gold-medal bout, just edging past the European Games champion.

Price then filed a protest, however, with a three-person jury tasked with reviewing the second round of the fight.

They subsequently decided to re-score the bout in favour of Price, giving her the world title.

With this all taking place just minutes before the medal ceremony, Fontijn failed to appear to collect her silver medal.

"It all feels like a bit of a dream at the minute," said Price.

"I have dreamt of being world champion for most of my life, so to finally achieve it feels unreal.

"It was a close fight and I did think I had won it with my work in the second and third rounds so once it went to review I thought there was a good chance it would go in my favour."

Price now heads to next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo full of confidence.

"It is definitely the high point of my career.

"I have got Commonwealth gold, European Games gold and World Championship gold, so I just need to make sure I get the big one next year to complete the set."

Tammara Thibeault of Canada and Khadija El-Mardi of Morocco were the middleweight bronze medallists.

Pan American Games lightweight champion Beatriz Ferreira eased past Wang Cong of China to take the world title ©AIBA

In the bantamweight division, top seed Huang Hsiao-wen of Chinese Taipei took the gold medl, overcoming Caroline Cruveillier of France 4-1.

Mikiah Kreps of the United States and Jamuna Boro of India completed the podium.

Brazil's Pan American Games lightweight champion Beatriz Ferreira then added a world title to her achievements, recording a unanimous win against Wang Cong of China.

Ferreria was also named the boxer of the tournament for her impressive campaign.

Bronze medals went to Rashida Ellis of the US and Mira Potkonen of Finland.

There was more misery for China when heavyweight defending champion Yang Xiaoli was outclassed by Danielle Perkins 5-0, handing over her world title to the American.

Receiving the bronze medal was Dina Islambekova of Kazakhstan and Katsiaryna Kavaleva of Belarus.

China's Yang Liu was then defeated 4-0 by Busenaz Sürmeneli of Turkey in the welterweight final, with Lovlina Borgohain of India and Saadat Dalgatova of Russia finishing third.

Dou Dan provided some joy to the Chinese fans, with the light welterweight defending champion beating Angela Carini of Italy unanimously.

Completing the podium was Milana Safronova of Kazakhstan and Ekaterina Dynnik of Russia.