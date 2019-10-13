Russia topped the medal table here at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Women's World Championships after three of their boxers earned gold.

Russian Boxing Federation general-secretary Umar Kremlev had urged the hosts to dominate before the tournament began, with the country doing just that.

Ekaterina Paltceva triumphed in the first bout of the day, getting past Manju Rani of India 4-1 to become the light flyweight world champion.

"I am very glad to win, but I'm just a little unhappy with myself," she said.

"I wanted to show more beautiful boxing in the final, but the rival was not easy, I had never met her before."

Demie-Jade Resztan of England and Chuthamat Raksat of Thailand were the bronze medallists.

Russia's success continued in the very next bout, with Liliya Aetbaeva also defeating her opponent, flyweight second seed and European Games champion Buse Naz Çakıroğlu of Turkey, 4-1.

"I am extremely happy, I still don’t realise what happened," Aetbaeva said.

"I want to thank the stands, which helped me very, very much.

"I heard everything."

Liliya Aetbaeva earned gold for Russia in the flyweight division ©Russian Boxing Federation

Completing the flyweight podium was India's six-time world champion Mary Kom and former world champion Pang Chol-mi of North Korea.

Zenfira Magomedalieva then overwhelmed Elif Guneri of Turkey to claim Russia's third gold medal, beating her opponent unanimously to take the light heavyweight world title.

Bronze medls went to Wang Lina of China and Nguyễn Thị Hương of Vietnam.

Liudmila Vorontsova was the only Russian boxer who failed to top the podium, narrowly losing 3-2 to Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines in the featherweight division.

She was joined on the podium by bronze medallists Karriss Artingstall of England and Lin Yu-ting of Chinese Taipei.

Russia's total medal tally was three golds, one silver and two bronze.

China was their closest rivals with one gold, three silver and one bronze, while Turkey finished third with one gold and two bronze.