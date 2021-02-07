World Sailing has approved appointments for various Committees and Commissions for the period running from 2021 to 2024.

Positions were confirmed following the nomination of hundreds of individuals by World Sailing's member associations and then a review by the Board of Directors.

Key principles used to decide the appointments included relevant experience and expertise, good female representation, a strong geographical split, focus on emerging nations and new members to introduce new ideas.

World Sailing's Board of Directors then put forward a list of Committee and Commission members to the Council for ratification, which was unanimously approved.

"World Sailing's member national authorities put forward a very high-calibre list of nominations for the 2021-2024 quadrennium and the Board of Directors spent countless hours conducting a detailed review, where each nominee was scrutinised for their suitability to their nominated Committee or Commission," said David Graham, World Sailing's chief executive.

"The Committees and Commissions are experts within their fields who are pivotal in World Sailing's decision making on policy and regulations.

"These members volunteer their time to sit within the World Sailing Committee and Commission structure.

"We are extremely fortunate to have a vast number of members with outstanding experience and a deep understanding of our sport, and we welcome them to our extended team.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors (previous and current) and the executive office, we thank the outgoing members enormously for their commitment over the last quadrennium.

"Our sport relies on this volunteer body and we really appreciate their efforts."

Committee and Commission chairs were announced in areas such as Para World Sailing ©Getty Images

Germany's Nadine Stegenwalner has been appointed chair of the Coaches' Commission, Australia's David Tillett is now chair of the Constitution Committee and Turkey's Pinar Coskuner Genc is the chair of the Development and Regions Committee.

Belgium's Jurgen Cluytmans and Greece's Dimitris Dimou have been appointed chairs of the Equipment Committee and Equipment Rules Sub-committee respectively, while New Zealand's Graham McKenzie chairs the Ethics Commission and Britain's John Derbyshire the Events Committee.

Estonia's Andrus Poksi, Singapore's Aileen Loo and Ireland's Chris Lindsay have all been appointed chairs of the International Judges, International Measurers and International Umpires Sub-committees respectively, while Finland's Michael Röllick is the new chair of the Match Racing Sub-committee.

Singapore's Benedict Tan is the chair of the Medical Commission, while Australia's Matt Allen is the chair of the Oceanic and Offshore Committee, Betsy Alison of the US is the chair of the Para World Sailing Committee and Poland's Ewa Jodlowska chairs the Race Management Sub-committee.

Brazil's Ricardo Navarro is the chair of the Race Officials Committee, Spain's Ana Sanchez del Campo is the chair of the Racing Rules Committee and Mexico's Beatriz Gonzalez Luna is the chair of the Regional Games Sub-committee.

Finally, Sally Honey of the US heads the Special Regulations Sub-committee, Canada's Fiona Kidd chairs the Team Racing Sub-committee and Britain's Charles Glover chairs the Youth Events Sub-committee.

The Committees and Commissions will serve through to the 2024 Annual Conference.

Quanhai Li of China was elected as the new World Sailing President in November after he ousted Danish incumbent Kim Andersen.