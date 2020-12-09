Stand-up paddle and windsurf board manufacturer Starboard has won this year's World Sailing 11th Hour Racing Sustainability Award.

As winner of the accolade, Starboard will receive a $10,000 (£7,500/€8,300) prize to help further its sustainability activities.

It will also be given a trophy made from recycled carbon fibre which was sourced from an America's Cup boat and infused with bio resin.

Starboard is the manufacturer of the iQFOiL, set to be used for the windsurfing contest at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The company plants mangroves to absorb carbon emissions stemming from the production of its products 10 times over for every single board.

"I’d like to congratulate the finalists, all of which would have been worthy winners and I’d also like to thank everyone who voted to help with the final decision," said World Sailing head of sustainability Dan Reading.

"The voting was very close and I’m pleased to see many sailors engaging with our finalists.

"My congratulations go to Starboard whose approach to sustainability is impressive; a B-Corp certified organisation who partner with many Non-Governmental Organisations to help protect our oceans.

"Applying Life Cycle Assessment to their board production allows them to quantify and offset their plastic use as well as invest in carbon sequestration which enables their boards to be 10 times carbon positive.

"These initiatives are great examples for the rest of the marine industry to follow and their education programme and dedication to innovate to become more sustainable is an inspiration."

Starboard was joined on the shortlist by the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 World Championships in New Zealand, MarkSetBot and Northern Light Composites.

"The applicants for the World Sailing 11th Hour Racing Sustainability Award were of the highest calibre this year and represented the breadth and depth of sustainability initiatives within sailing," said World Sailing President Quanhai Li.

"The finalists showcased this diversity across event management, technological advancements and creating a circular life cycle for production.

"I would like to congratulate all of the finalists with special recognition reserved for our 2020 Award winner, Starboard.

"Sustainability is at the forefront of Starboard’s initiatives and they are a true leader in this space.

"It is wonderful to see their work has been recognised by the judging panel, a group of industry leaders, and by the sailing community via the public vote."

The World Sailing 11th Hour Racing Sustainability Award celebrates the successful delivery of a high-impact sustainability initiative that is aligned with the World Sailing Sustainability Agenda 2030.

The public were able to vote on the winner for the first time this year.