Sport Resolutions and the International Testing Agency (ITA) have entered into an agreement to operate an independent tribunal.

The tribunal will be available to determine first instance anti-doping matters for non-Olympic International Sport Federations or any other Anti-Doping Organisations (ADOs).

The agreement is effective since January 2021, when the new World Anti-Doping Code came into force.

International Federations and ADOs will be able to ensure that the right to a fair hearing is met, providing both institutional and operational independence at first instance in line with the new WADA International Standard for Results Management, according to Sport Resolutions and the ITA.

The International Hearing Panel will draw upon the expertise and experience of Sport Resolutions’ International Panel, from which panels will be constituted.

We're delighted to confirm that we have entered into an agreement with @IntTestAgency to operate an independent tribunal which will be available to determine first instance anti-doping matters for non-Olympic IFs or ADOs wishing to make use of the tribunal>https://t.co/KAflIpCVPy pic.twitter.com/EITCBuphuX — Sport Resolutions (@Sport_Res) January 29, 2021

"The ITA is playing a key role in providing independent doping control programmes and services for international federations and we are delighted to collaborate with them to deliver independence and expertise in the worldwide fight against doping," said Sport Resolutions chief executive Richard Harry.

"Independence, integrity and expertise are highly valued in our sector and Sport Resolutions is synonymous with these principles.

"With our highly regarded panel members and our proven experience of administering doping tribunal processes, we will ensure fairness to all parties involved."

IFs who select to use the International Hearing Panel will be joining a number of Regional Anti-Doping Organisations and IFs that have already decided to refer their matters to Sport Resolutions for independent adjudication.

Athletes involved in proceedings administered by Sport Resolutions will also have the ability to request legal advice and representation via its pro bono service.