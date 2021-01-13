AIBA and ITA to implement joint educational programme for boxing

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) and the International Testing Agency (ITA) is set to roll out a large-scale anti-doping educational programme for the boxing community.

Set to launch next month, the programme will be part of the framework of AIBA's Continental Forums.

AIBA renewed its contract with the ITA for 2021 earlier this week to ensure anti-doping compliance for the year.

AIBA President Umar Kremlev and ITA director general Benjamin Cohen signed the agreement at the ITA headquarters.

Kremlev said the educational programme will be an important part of the cooperation between the two parties.

"We have agreed with the ITA to hold at least four seminars per year, not only for representatives of national federations, but also for athletes and coaches," Kremlev, elected AIBA President last month, said.

"We kick off our initial educational programme during the AIBA Continental Forums, which will be organised virtually in February and March.

"This is an important step towards making boxing a completely doping-free sport."

The new cooperation between AIBA and ITA will aim to educate boxers on anti-doping ©AIBA

Cohen said the ITA had begun talks with AIBA "to ensure that this partnership becomes a long-term one to further strengthen AIBA's clean sport efforts".

"The ITA has been managing AIBA's anti-doping programme for some time now and I am extremely grateful that our organisations have renewed this partnership for 2021," he added.

"AIBA is committed to promote a clean sport of boxing and deliver education programmes to all its athletes and communities.

"We look forward to implementing innovative education activities for AIBA and in close collaboration with their continental and national associations."

Kremlev has promised he develop his "favourite sport" since his election as the first permanent AIBA President since Gafur Rakhimov stood down in March 2019 following allegations he was involved in heroin trafficking, which he denies.

The Russian spearheaded a series of Continental Forums last year to increase dialogue with AIBA's membership.

AIBA was suspended as the Olympic governing body for the sport by the IOC in June 2019.