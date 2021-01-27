The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has received almost $400,000 (£292,000/€331,000) in extra funding for its Intelligence and Investigations Department through additional donations from the Governments of France, Cyprus, Greece and Poland.

The donations, which come on top of the nations' annual contributions, amount to a little more than $195,000 (£142,000/€161,000) but are being matched by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as part of a funding pledge made at the fifth World Conference on Doping in Sport in November 2019.

France has pledged $60,000 (£44,000/€50,000), while Poland's Government has donated $108,000 (£79,000/€89,000), Greece's $24,300 (£18,000/€20,000) and that of Cyprus $3,201 (£2,335/€2,600).

Last month, WADA announced that the Governments of India, China, Saudi Arabia and Egypt had together donated almost $2.6 million (£1.9 million/€2.1 million) under the scheme, which again was matched by the IOC.

"Whenever WADA receives additional contributions from governments, it is hugely appreciated and the Agency is grateful to the Governments of Cyprus, France, Greece and Poland for this strong show of support for our mission to protect clean sport," said WADA President Witold Bańka.

"These additional resources will be used to enhance our work in the area of scientific research, as well as supporting WADA’s independent Intelligence and Investigations Department, and represent an encouraging vote of confidence in our work.

"It is worth remembering, also, that every dollar contributed in this way by governments is doubled thanks to the generous initiative put in place by the IOC. "

The French Government has pledged to give the World Anti-Doping Agency an additional $60,000 ©Getty Images

Bańka was previously the Polish Sports Minister.

When announcing the funding scheme these additional donations are a part of, IOC President Thomas Bach urged anti-doping bodies and International Federations to store samples for a decade after they are taken, as the IOC does with pre-Games tests.

Re-analysis of samples has proven to be a more effective way of identifying dopers thanks to advancements in substance-detection.

At least 65 athletes have been caught using performance-enhancing drugs during the London 2012 re-analysis programme, for example, compared to just nine during the Games.

WADA research, as well as the work of its Intelligence and Investigations Department, can both aid targeted re-analysis.