The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has expressed satisfaction over additional financial contributions it has received from the Governments of India, China, Saudi Arabia and Egypt which total almost $2.6 million (£1.9 million/€2.1 million).

These contributions will be matched by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), representing an additional total just shy of $5.2 million (£3.8 million/€4.2 million) for WADA's coffers.

The funding will be used to support WADA's intelligence and investigations activities and research.

It is being matched by the IOC as part of a funding pledge made at the fifth World Conference on Doping in Sport in November 2019.

WADA President Witold Bańka described the additional funding as a "massive boost" for both the organisation and clean sport.

"The Agency is grateful to the Governments of China, Egypt, India and Saudi Arabia for supporting the protection of sport in this way.

"These generous contributions can be seen as a strong commitment from these nations and will be put to good use enhancing scientific research, as well as the work of WADA’s independent Intelligence and Investigations Department.

"Both areas have delivered significant achievements in recent years and these additional resources will contribute greatly towards WADA’s mission for doping-free sport.

"Thanks are of course also due to the IOC for launching this initiative and generously matching these amounts, ensuring that every dollar invested by Governments brings two dollars into the system."

The Governments of Saudi Arabia and China both made additional contributions to the World Anti-Doping Agency ©Getty Images

The Indian Government had pledged a further $1 million (£745,000/€825,000), Saudi Arabia $500,000 (£375,000/€410,000) and Egypt $100,000 (£75,000/€82,000).

The $992,000 (£741,000/€819,000) offered by the Chinese Government has already been received by the global anti-doping watchdog.

When announcing the funding scheme these additional donations are a part of, IOC President Thomas Bach urged National Anti-Doping Organisations and International Federations to store samples for a decade after they are taken, as the IOC does with pre-Games tests.

Re-analysis of samples has proven to be a more effective way of identifying drugs cheats thanks to advancements in substance-detection.

At least 65 athletes have been caught using performance-enhancing drugs during the London 2012 re-analysis programme, for example, compared to just nine during the Games.

WADA research, as well as the work of its Intelligence and Investigations Department, can both aid targeted re-analysis.