Modzmanashvili banned for six years after caught doping in IOC re-tests from London 2012

Uzbekistan's Davit Modzmanashvili has been banned for six years after he was stripped of his Olympic wrestling silver medal for doping following the re-analysis of his sample from London 2012.

Modzmanashvili, who represented Georgia when he claimed silver in the 120 kilograms freestyle event at London 2012, could have been banned for life as it is his second doping offence.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced in January 2019 that he would lose the medal after finding his sample from the Games contained the anabolic steroid oral turinabol.

The Georgian, who switched allegiance to Uzbekistan in 2017 and won a bronze medal for the country at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, was beaten in the 120kg final at London 2012 by Uzbekistan's Artur Taymazov.

Taymazov was also caught up in the IOC's re-tests and has been stripped of gold medals he won in the same category at Beijing 2008 and London 2012 for doping.

Iran’s Komeil Ghasemi and Russia’s Bilyal Makhov had initially both been awarded gold in the 120kg at London 2012 by the IOC.

But United World Wrestling has confirmed Ghasemi as the sole gold medallist, with Makhov - himself provisionally suspended following a positive drugs test - set to receive silver.

Davit Modzmanashvili, then competing for Georgia, lost the London 2012 120kg final to Artur Taymazov ©Getty Images

The bronze medal has been awarded to Daulet Shabanay of Kazakhstan, who was beaten by both Makhov and Modzmanashvili.

Modzmanashvili had previously been stripped of the European title he won in 2008 and served a two-year suspension.

He was also among those to have failed for the heart-attack drug meldonium in 2016 but was cleared of a doping offence as the traces of the substance in his sample were deemed not to have met the World Anti-Doping Agency threshold.

The latest sanction rules him out of Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, although it was unlikely he would have competed at the Olympics in the French capital.

Re-testing of samples from London 2012 concluded earlier this year under the eight-year statute of limitations.

At least 139 athletes have so far been banned or disqualified for doping at London 2012, 65 of them caught in the re-analysis programme with only nine failing during the Games.