The global anti-doping fight was among the topics discussed at the Olympic Summit, and part of the meeting's declaration reads as a warning to the United States after the Rodchenkov Act came into law earlier this month.

Named after Russian whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov, the law gives American prosecutors the ability to seek fines of up to $1 million (£745,000/€825,000) and prison sentences of up to 10 years for doping conspirators at events involving US athletes, broadcasters and sponsors, regardless of where they take place.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has consistently outlined opposition to the Rodchenkov Act, saying it undermines the global anti-doping movement by placing international cooperation in jeopardy, and WADA President Witold Bańka spoke to the ninth Olympic Summit today.

The Olympic Summit declaration insists "global cooperation between sport and governments needs to be strengthened under the auspices of WADA", as opposed to US law enforcement having extra-territorial jurisdiction in the anti-doping field.

"The worldwide system, which includes WADA, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the governments of the world and the International Federations (IFs), with the full participation of the athletes, must not be jeopardised by unilateral actions of governments or individual sports organisations", the declaration continued.

"The Summit reiterated that the fight against doping in sport can be credible and successful only if it is based on a system of globally accepted rules and seamless international cooperation."

The US in not named by the declaration.

The document also outlines support for staging the Tokyo 2020 Olympics next year, an update from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Esports and Gaming Liaison Group, and covers the contentious Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter.

IOC President Thomas Bach chaired the Olympic Summit, which was held remotely and also counted four IOC vice-presidents, the heads of seven IFs, Association of National Olympic Committees Acting President Robin Mitchell and International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons among those in attendance.

David Lappartient spoke to the Olympic Summit as chair of the IOC Esports and Gaming Liaison Group ©Getty Images

International Cycling Union (UCI) President David Lappartient, who chairs the IOC Esports and Gaming Liaison Group, was also a guest and offered an update on the esports world, which has experienced something of a boon during the coronavirus pandemic in the absence of traditional sports being able to function as normal.

"The Summit noted the importance of differentiating between on the one hand the two forms of virtual sports and on the other hand gaming", according to the declaration.

"Mr Lappartient highlighted that there are both physical (like with cycling) and non-physical forms of virtual sports (as with football), while gaming includes both competitive gaming (as with League of Legends) and casual gaming (as with Super Mario).

"The Summit agreed that it is essential for IFs to embrace both the physical and non-physical virtual forms of their respective sports, with a focus on regulating fair competition, respecting the values of sport in these virtual forms, and reaching out to new audiences.

"With regard to gaming, the Summit agreed contact would be maintained with gamers as a gateway to promoting physical activity and the values of sport to young generations."

The UCI is one such IF to have embraced the virtual version of its sport, with the inaugural UCI Cycling Esports World Championships held earlier this week.

In October, insidethegames revealed details of a letter written by the Esports and Gaming Liaison Group which noted that the IOC "does not and is not planning to recognise an esports federation".

Both the Global Esports Federation - established in December 2019 and back by Chinese technology conglomerate Tencent - and the older International Esports Federation claim to be the global governing body for esports.

More follows.