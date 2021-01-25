The Kuwait Olympic Committee (KOC) and the Palestine Olympic Committee (POC) have signed a four-year agreement that promises cooperation between the two.

POC President Jibril Rajoub signed the cooperation agreement on a visit to Kuwait City.

KOC President Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah also signed the document, with KOC Board members present for Rajoub's visit.

The agreement strengthens cooperation between the two countries in sport, with future trips between the two planned for National Olympic Committee delegations.

Knowledge is also set to be shared in fields including sports medicine, marketing and the logistics of organising sports events.

Kuwait's Fehaid Al-Deehani is a two-time Olympic medallist ©Getty Images

Rajoub expressed satisfaction with the agreement, noting that the experience of Kuwaiti sports officials should would help development in Palestine.

The POC leader also noted that this cooperation agreement was built on historic relations between the two countries.

Sheikh Fahad emphasised the importance of the agreement, insisting it would contribute to the development of the sports sector in both territories.

Palestine made its Olympic debut at Atlanta 1996 is is still waiting for a maiden medal, while shooter Fehaid Al-Deehani has won two bronze medals for Kuwait.