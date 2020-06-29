The Palestine Olympic Committee (POC) is to hold a week of celebrations next month to mark Olympic Day.

Sporting events and educational lectures using the Zoom video conferencing platform are currently part of the plans.

A major part of the celebrations will be the opening of three important Olympic facilities-– the Palestinian Olympic Academy, the National Sports Centre and the Olympic Medical Centre.

A Torch will also be lit by the POC President, Major General Jibril Rajoub, with leading sports figures set to attend the lighting ceremony.

All of the sporting events, which will be organised by national associations, will take into account rules designed to guard against the spread of coronavirus.

Palestine has competed at every Summer Olympics since Atlanta 1996 ©Getty Images

A meeting to discuss the Olympic week was held at the POC headquarters, in order to finalise preparations.

Olympic Day is celebrated every year on June 23, to mark the date in 1894 when Pierre de Coubertin founded the International Olympic Committee in Paris.

However, many countries hold their celebratory events on other dates.

This year, a lot of the celebrations have taken place online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palestine has competed at every Summer Olympics since Atlanta 1996, but has not yet won a medal.